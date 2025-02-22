SpaceX launches 23 Starlink internet satellites into space
US private space company SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday.
According to SpaceX, the satellites were launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:19am Eastern Time.
It was the Falcon 9 rocket's 450th mission.
SpaceX later confirmed the deployment of the 23 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Call capabilities.
Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.