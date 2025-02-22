Man stabbed in Berlin, suspect in custody

A tourist from Spain was seriously injured in a stabbing incident at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial on Friday evening, police said. The suspect has been taken into custody.

The attack occurred at around 6pm local time. The victim was transported to a hospital by the fire brigade for emergency treatment, a police spokesperson said, adding that his life was not in danger and he was being prepared for surgery.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive for the attack.

Emergency workers were at the scene to assist several individuals who had witnessed the incident, police said.

Authorities cordoned off the site in the city center and launched a search operation after the attack. According to the German newspaper Tagesspiegel, the victim sustained injuries from a sharp object.