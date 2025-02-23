News / World

Knife attack kills 1, injures several in E. France

Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2025-02-23       0
A knife attack killed one person and injured several others in Mulhouse, east France, on Saturday afternoon, the French news channel BFMTV reported.
Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2025-02-23       0
Knife attack kills 1, injures several in E. France
AFP

French forensic police work on the site of a knife attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and seriously wounding two police officers in Mulhouse, eastern France, on February 22, 2025.

A knife attack killed one person and injured several others in Mulhouse, east France, on Saturday afternoon, the French news channel BFMTV reported.

The injured individuals include two municipal police officers, who sustained serious wounds, while three others suffered minor injuries, public prosecutor of Mulhouse Nicolas Heitz told local media.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that security forces arrested a suspect reportedly listed on the terrorism prevention watchlist. The suspect was born in Algeria in 1987.

According to the French daily Le Figaro, before the incident, the suspect had been required to remain under judicial supervision-including house arrest-and was mandated to leave French territory.

France's national antiterrorism prosecutor's office said that it has opened an investigation into the incident.

Speaking at Paris International Agricultural Show, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the attack was "no doubt" a terrorist attack.

He added that France is determined to de-radicalize all the terrorists on the French territory.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     