News / World

At least 20 Kenyan fishermen killed in retaliatory attacks in border region

Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2025-02-23       0
At least 20 Kenyan fishermen were killed Saturday night by suspected Ethiopian militiamen in the Todonyang border area along Lake Turkana in northwestern Kenya.
Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2025-02-23       0

At least 20 Kenyan fishermen were killed Saturday night by suspected Ethiopian militiamen in the Todonyang border area along Lake Turkana in northwestern Kenya, government officials and witnesses confirmed Sunday.

The heavily armed militia from the Dassanech tribe in Ethiopia raided areas along the Kenya-Ethiopia border near the Omo River, spraying bullets indiscriminately at victims fishing during the attack that has since heightened tensions along the border between the two countries.

Turkana County Commissioner Julius Kavita confirmed the attack but could not establish the number of deaths.

"Yes, there was an attack. We have been told some people have lost lives, and we are rushing to ascertain facts from the ground before we make it public," Kavita told Xinhua by telephone.

A local police reservist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he counted 20 bodies at the scene after responding to the attack.

"The bodies are littered along the Lake. Some other fishermen are also missing," the reservist told Xinhua.

He said the incident is linked to a retaliatory attack after suspected Turkana bandits from Kenya shot dead three Dassanech fishermen from Ethiopia near the Omo River on Saturday morning.

Survivors said five boats used by Kenyan fishermen on a fishing expedition were attacked when the Dassanech tribesmen ambushed the Turkana fishermen.

"After the attack, the militia seized the boats and fishing gear and escaped to the Ethiopian side," said Eric Ekal, a fisherman who survived the attack.

Kenyan marine security officers deployed to patrol Lake Turkana said darkness hampered the operation to pursue the attackers and recover the stolen boats and fishing gear.

Todonyang is one of the fertile fishing grounds along the border between the two countries, but remains a battleground for Kenyan and Ethiopian fishermen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     