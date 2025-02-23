﻿
Sri Lankan navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen for poaching

The Sri Lankan navy has seized five Indian fishing boats and arrested 32 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the navy announced in a press release on Sunday.

The arrests took place during a special operation conducted in the waters north of Mannar in the country's Northern Province on Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the navy.

The Indian fishing boats and the apprehended fishermen were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for legal proceedings, the navy said.

With these latest arrests, the navy has seized a total of 18 Indian fishing boats and detained 131 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters so far in 2025.

The navy emphasized that it continues to carry out regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to prevent illegal fishing by foreign vessels, citing concerns over its impact on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
