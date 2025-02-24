News / World

Explosion occurs at Russian consulate in Marseille

Xinhua
  23:36 UTC+8, 2025-02-24       0
An explosion occurred Monday morning inside the premises of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille, S. France, said Stanislav Oransky, the Russian consul general in Marseille.
Xinhua
  23:36 UTC+8, 2025-02-24       0
Explosion occurs at Russian consulate in Marseille
Reuters

French firefighters and rescue forces near the entrance of the Russian Consulate in Marseille, France, on Monday.

An explosion occurred Monday morning inside the premises of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille, southern France, said Stanislav Oransky, the Russian consul general in Marseille.

Speaking to a local newspaper, Oransky said that the "homemade" explosive device was thrown in at around 8 am local time (0700 GMT).

French public television TF1 quoted the police as saying that at least three plastic soda bottles were thrown into the consulate's garden. Two of them exploded, causing no injuries.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the explosion had "all the signs of a terrorist attack," the TASS news agency reported.

"We demand that the host country take immediate, thorough action to investigate the incident, as well as measures to improve the security of Russia's foreign facilities," she added.

On its social media platform X, the City of Marseille has "strongly" condemned the act of violence.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     