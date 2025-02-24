News / World

US agencies divided over Musk's demand to list past week's accomplishments

Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2025-02-24       0
US federal agencies are divided on whether to follow a demand from President Donald Trump's adviser Elon Musk to list their accomplishments from the past week or be fired.
Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2025-02-24       0

US federal agencies are divided on whether to follow a demand from President Donald Trump's adviser Elon Musk to list their accomplishments from the past week or be fired, US media reported Sunday.

"Some officials are resisting. Others are encouraging their workers to comply. At some agencies, there was conflicting guidance," FOX10 TV reported.

Several US agencies, including the FBI, the State Department and the Pentagon, have instructed their employees not to comply with the demand, said the report.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services sent a message instructing its roughly 80,000 employees to comply.

Musk's team e-mailed hundreds of thousands of federal employees on Saturday, giving them roughly 48 hours to report five specific things they had accomplished in the past week. In a separate message on social media platform X, Musk said any employee who failed to respond by the deadline — set in the e-mail as 11:59 pm EST Monday (0459 GMT Tuesday) — would lose their job, NBC news reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Elon Musk
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     