US agencies divided over Musk's demand to list past week's accomplishments

US federal agencies are divided on whether to follow a demand from President Donald Trump's adviser Elon Musk to list their accomplishments from the past week or be fired, US media reported Sunday.

"Some officials are resisting. Others are encouraging their workers to comply. At some agencies, there was conflicting guidance," FOX10 TV reported.

Several US agencies, including the FBI, the State Department and the Pentagon, have instructed their employees not to comply with the demand, said the report.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services sent a message instructing its roughly 80,000 employees to comply.

Musk's team e-mailed hundreds of thousands of federal employees on Saturday, giving them roughly 48 hours to report five specific things they had accomplished in the past week. In a separate message on social media platform X, Musk said any employee who failed to respond by the deadline — set in the e-mail as 11:59 pm EST Monday (0459 GMT Tuesday) — would lose their job, NBC news reported.