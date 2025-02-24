American Airlines flight diverted to Rome after bomb threat

An American Airlines flight en route from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome following an alleged bomb threat, the Italian news agency ANSA reported Sunday.

A possible bomb threat was reported Sunday afternoon. While flying over the Caspian Sea, Flight 292 reversed course toward Rome's Fiumicino Airport, escorted by two Eurofighters of the Italian Air Force to guide it to a safe landing, said the report.

The bomb threat, sent by e-mail, was ultimately deemed unfounded, according to American Airlines.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with 199 passengers and 15 crew members onboard, is expected to resume the journey on Monday, said the report.