EU to provide 3.5 bln euros in fresh aid to Ukraine

  22:26 UTC+8, 2025-02-24       0
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that the European Union will provide Ukraine with 3.5 billion euros ($US 3.67 billion) in fresh financial aid starting next month, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"I can announce that a new 3.5-billion-euro payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," von der Leyen said during her visit to Kiev.

She highlighted that, thanks to the Ukraine Facility and a loan from the Group of Seven, Ukraine's budgetary gap for the entire year of 2025 has been fully covered.

Von der Leyen also unveiled an energy security package that aims to ensure a resilient, secure and competitive energy system for Ukraine.

As part of the EU's long-term support, the plan includes fully integrating Ukraine's electricity market into the European system by 2027 and continuing to incorporate Ukraine into the EU gas sector.

In addition, she affirmed that the EU will work to accelerate the delivery of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Von der Leyen arrived in Kiev earlier Monday for an event to mark the third anniversary of the Ukraine crisis.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
