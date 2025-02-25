S. Korea's court holds final hearing of President Yoon's impeachment trial

South Korea's constitutional court held the 11th and final hearing of President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment trial on Tuesday, with Yoon being present for his final statement.

The hearing opened around 2pm local time, starting with the examination of evidence from legal representatives of the defendant Yoon, and the National Assembly acting as the prosecution in the case.

The lawyers of Yoon and the parliament delivered their respective final arguments, and Yoon appeared at the court at about 9pm local time for his final statement.

Yoon expressed his apology and gratitude to the South Korean people for his martial law imposition and support for him. Yoon declared an emergency martial law on the night of December 3 last year, but it was revoked by the opposition-led parliament hours later.

The motion to impeach Yoon was passed through the National Assembly on December 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which his presidency would be suspended.