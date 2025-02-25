News / World

UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for swift end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Xinhua
  08:32 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution appealing for a swift end to the conflict and urging a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Xinhua
  08:32 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for swift end to Russia-Ukraine conflict
Reuters

Members of the Security Council cast a vote during a United Nations Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York, US, on February 24, 2025.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution appealing for a swift end to the conflict and urging a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, as the world marked the third anniversary since the full escalation of the crisis.

The resolution received 10 votes in favor, none against, and five abstentions including France, Britain, Denmark, Greece and Slovenia.

The document reiterates that the principal purpose of the United Nations, as expressed in the Charter of the United Nations, is to maintain international peace and security and peacefully settle disputes. The resolution implores a swift end to the conflict and mourns the loss of life in the war, without blaming Russia.

Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the council that this resolution is not a "peace deal," but "a path to peace."

"It is high time for peace in Ukraine," UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said during the Security Council meeting, while insisting that peace in Ukraine must be "just, sustainable and comprehensive."

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly rejected the US draft and passed a resolution submitted by Ukraine and European allies, which backs Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity and calls for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in line with the UN Charter.

Resolutions in the UN Security Council are binding under international law.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     