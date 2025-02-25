﻿
3 killed, 7 injured after bridge collapses in S. Korea's highway construction site

Three workers were killed and five others were injured in South Korea's highway construction site collapse, Yonhap news agency said Tuesday citing the fire authorities.
Three workers were killed and seven others were seriously injured on Tuesday after a structure over a bridge collapsed in South Korea's highway construction site, according to Yonhap news agency.

The structure, made of four or five plates placed on top of the bridge, fell to the ground at the highway construction site in Cheonan, some 85 km south of Seoul, at around 9:49am local time (0:49am GMT).

Of 10 workers presumed to be buried, three were found dead and seven others were wounded. Among the injured, an unidentified number of workers went into cardiac arrest.

The collapse took place while using a crane and connecting the top plates between piers.

The fire authorities mobilized 92 pieces of equipment and about 170 personnel for rescue operations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
