Southwest plane narrowly misses collision with private jet in Chicago

A Southwest Airlines passenger plane nearly collided with a private jet at the Chicago Midway International Airport Tuesday morning, local media reported.

A footage posted on social media platform X by the Airways Magazine shows that the Southwest plane was within feet of touching down when the private jet rolled across its path just yards ahead. The Southwest passenger plane was pulled up sharply back into the air.

The passenger plane then circled the airport and landed about 10 minutes later, according to date from FlightAware.

The private jet rolled across the passenger plane's runway "without authorization," local media quoted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as saying.

The Southwest plane departed from Omaha, Nebraska, early Tuesday, while the private plane was leaving for Knoxville, Tennessee.

Nobody was hurt in the close call, according to Southwest.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

The incident came after a spate of airline accidents in recent weeks.

On January 29, a US Army helicopter collided with a landing American Airlines passenger plane near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., killing 67 people.

On January 31, an air ambulance crashed near a mall in northeast Philadelphia, killing 7, including one on the ground.

On February 17, a Delta Air Lines flight crash-landed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, leaving the plane upside down and engulfed in flames.

A Delta Air Lines flight flying from Atlanta to Columbia on Monday made an emergency landing just 10 minutes after takeoff after the pilots reported smoke in the cabin. There were 99 people on board.