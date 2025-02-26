Former Brazil President Dilma Rousseff hospitalized in Shanghai

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has been hospitalized in Shanghai for ear inflammation, her team said Tuesday.

The 77-year-old economist, who now heads a bank established by the BRICS bloc of developing economies, "is responding well to treatment" and should be released in a few days, said a statement from her team.

Rousseff was admitted to the Shanghai East International Medical Center on February 21 "due to a case of vestibular neuritis," an inflammation of the nerve that controls balance.

She has continued to work, added the statement.

Rousseff became Brazil's first female president in 2010.

She was impeached during her second term in 2016 for breaking budget laws.