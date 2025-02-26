News / World

Asteroid 2024 YR4 no longer poses significant threat to Earth

Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0
NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2024 YR4, which was initially flagged as a potential threat, poses no significant danger to Earth in 2032 or beyond.
Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0

NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2024 YR4, which was initially flagged as a potential threat, poses no significant danger to Earth in 2032 or beyond.

The near-Earth asteroid, nearly the size of a football field, was first discovered in December last year. Experts previously projected a 3 percent chance of the asteroid striking our planet before lowering the chance to 0.28 percent last week.

Following further observations, NASA updated the probability of its impact on December 22, 2032 to only 0.004 percent, said the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.

NASA added that the asteroid poses no significant risk to Earth for at least the next century. However, there remains a 1.7 percent chance it could impact the moon.

NASA will continue to observe asteroid 2024 YR4. The asteroid's observation has provided valuable data for advancing planetary defense methods and refining impact prediction processes, the agency said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     