Asteroid 2024 YR4 no longer poses significant threat to Earth

NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2024 YR4, which was initially flagged as a potential threat, poses no significant danger to Earth in 2032 or beyond.

The near-Earth asteroid, nearly the size of a football field, was first discovered in December last year. Experts previously projected a 3 percent chance of the asteroid striking our planet before lowering the chance to 0.28 percent last week.

Following further observations, NASA updated the probability of its impact on December 22, 2032 to only 0.004 percent, said the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.

NASA added that the asteroid poses no significant risk to Earth for at least the next century. However, there remains a 1.7 percent chance it could impact the moon.

NASA will continue to observe asteroid 2024 YR4. The asteroid's observation has provided valuable data for advancing planetary defense methods and refining impact prediction processes, the agency said.