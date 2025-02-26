Russia rejects deployment of European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin has dismissed statements that Russia was open to European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

When asked about the possible deployment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to make a direct comment but referred to an earlier rejection of the idea by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"There is a position on this issue here, which was expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. I have nothing to add to this and nothing to comment on," the spokesman said on Tuesday.

Lavrov said last week that Russia rejected the use of Western soldiers in Ukraine.