News / World

Russia rejects deployment of European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

Xinhua
  14:19 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0
The Kremlin has dismissed statements that Russia was open to European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.
Xinhua
  14:19 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0

The Kremlin has dismissed statements that Russia was open to European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

When asked about the possible deployment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to make a direct comment but referred to an earlier rejection of the idea by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"There is a position on this issue here, which was expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. I have nothing to add to this and nothing to comment on," the spokesman said on Tuesday.

Lavrov said last week that Russia rejected the use of Western soldiers in Ukraine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     