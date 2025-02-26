17 killed, 32 injured in road accident in eastern Thailand

A bus flipped over on the downhill section of a road in eastern Thailand's Prachinburi province, killing 17 people and injuring 32 others, the local road safety center said on Wednesday.

According to the center, 49 people were on the vehicle when it overturned at about 3am local time, and 16 people were killed on the spot and one died after being sent to hospital.

In addition, the 32 people were injured and taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Local media quoted police as saying that the section of the road was an accident-prone area. And preliminary investigations suggested that the accident may be caused by brake system failure.