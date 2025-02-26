Several injured in shooting in Bielefeld, Germany

Several people were injured in a shooting outside a courthouse in the western German city of Bielefeld on Wednesday afternoon, local media reported.

Police have launched a manhunt for the attackers. "We are in the city center ... as part of a larger police operation," North Rhine-Westphalia police said on the social media platform X.

According to Radio Bielefeld, three people were injured.

The attacks were reportedly targeted at people connected to a trial that is underway in the local court.