Russian delegation arrives at US consulate general in Istanbul for talks

A Russian delegation arrived at the premises of the US Consulate General in Istanbul on Thursday for talks on bilateral issues, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Anadolu broadcast live from the premises on the European side of the city, showing a vehicle carrying the Russian delegation arriving at around 9:45am local time.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar, that the two sides would discuss issues concerning the operations of their respective embassies.

He said that the meeting would focus on improving the conditions for diplomatic missions in each other's country, particularly addressing concerns over staffing levels and embassy properties.