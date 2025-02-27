﻿
News / World

Russian delegation arrives at US consulate general in Istanbul for talks

Xinhua
  17:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-27       0
A Russian delegation arrived at the premises of the US Consulate General in Istanbul on Thursday for talks on bilateral issues.
Xinhua
  17:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-27       0

A Russian delegation arrived at the premises of the US Consulate General in Istanbul on Thursday for talks on bilateral issues, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Anadolu broadcast live from the premises on the European side of the city, showing a vehicle carrying the Russian delegation arriving at around 9:45am local time.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Wednesday in Doha, Qatar, that the two sides would discuss issues concerning the operations of their respective embassies.

He said that the meeting would focus on improving the conditions for diplomatic missions in each other's country, particularly addressing concerns over staffing levels and embassy properties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     