Forest fire destroys 84 residential buildings in northeastern Japan

A forest fire in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Iwate has damaged at least 84 residential buildings, triggering evacuation orders for over 2,000 people living in the vicinity, local media reported Thursday.

The fire that started in Akasakicho district of the prefecture city Ofunato on Wednesday afternoon has yet to be contained, and local authorities confirmed smoke rising from other areas as well, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

According to the Ofunato municipal government, as of 10:40pm local time Wednesday, the fire was believed to have damaged at least 84 residential buildings, and 584 people had taken shelter in evacuation centers.

There had been no reports of injuries, according to prefectural police and other sources.

Officials issued the evacuation order at 1:50 pm local time on the same day for 2,060 people in all 850 households in the city's Sanrikucho Ryori district and 54 people in 23 households in Attari district, the report added.