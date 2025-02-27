Zelensky says Ukraine, US preparing for talks on Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that US and Ukrainian teams are preparing for negotiations on Friday.

In his evening address, Zelensky said he will meet US President Donald Trump.

The minerals partnership agreement, support for Ukraine and security guarantees will be on the agenda of the potential meeting, Zelensky said.

"It is important to me and to all of us around the world that the US's aid is not stopped. Strength is essential on the path to peace," he said.