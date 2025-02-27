US-Russia talks conclude in Istanbul
Talks between US and Russian delegations on bilateral issues concluded in Istanbul on Thursday, according to Xinhua reporters on the scene.
The meeting, held at the US Consulate General in Istanbul and conducted behind closed doors, lasted over six hours. The Russian delegation departed the premises at 4:20pm local time.
No official statement was released following the discussions.
