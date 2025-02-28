News / World

Negotiations on Gaza truce deal begin in Egypt's Cairo

Xinhua
  09:26 UTC+8, 2025-02-28
Israeli and Qatari delegations arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Thursday for Gaza ceasefire talks, with the participation of US representatives, according to Egypt's State Information Service (SIS).

The SIS said in a statement that the concerned parties have begun intensive discussions "on the next stages of the ongoing Gaza truce deal," while addressing ways to ensure the implementation of the previously agreed-upon understandings.

The negotiators also touched upon means to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of the efforts to alleviate the suffering of its people and further support stability in the region, it added.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that an Israeli negotiating delegation was sent to Cairo to continue the ceasefire talks, without providing further details.

The announcement came after the final exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of the truce was completed overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. The 42-day initial phase of the three-stage agreement is set to expire on Saturday.

In response to a question about whether the delegation heading to Cairo will discuss moving on to a second phase, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said, "Our delegation will go to Cairo and see whether we have common ground to negotiate."

"We said we are ready to extend the framework in return for the release of more hostages," he added. Israeli media said the minister was referring to the framework of phase one.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen told Israeli media that 59 hostages remain in Gaza and securing their release remains a top priority.

Hamas said on Thursday it was ready to begin talks on the second phase and that the only way the remaining hostages in Gaza would be freed is through commitment to the ceasefire.

The ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, was brokered by Qatar and Egypt, with support from the United States.

