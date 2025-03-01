Zelensky arrives in Britain to meet Starmer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Saturday and is expected to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the afternoon, a day earlier than originally planned, said a Downing Street spokesperson.

Zelensky said on social media X shortly before his plane touched down at around 1120 GMT that Ukraine is "ready to sign the minerals agreement," but "a ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine."

Zelensky's visit to Britain followed his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday evening in the White House, where a routine presence in front of a press pool erupted into an unexpected shouting match.

The fiery exchange between the two sides started with an interjection by US Vice President JD Vance, who demanded that Zelensky be thankful for Trump's efforts to get his country out of its three-year conflict with Russia.

After the public clash, Zelensky was eventually asked to leave the White House early, leaving the planned minerals deal between the two sides unsigned.

Britain will convene a defense summit with European leaders at Downing Street on Sunday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine. Starmer said he believes such a deal will have to involve the United States.