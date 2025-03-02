﻿
UK PM Starmer meets Ukrainian President Zelensky

Xinhua
  08:14 UTC+8, 2025-03-02
Britain and Ukraine have agreed a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (US$2.84 billion) to support Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street ahead of a summit of European leaders on March 1, 2025, in London, Britain.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.

During their meeting at Downing Street, Starmer said Ukraine has "full backing across the United Kingdom." He stressed Britain's "unwavering determination" to achieve lasting peace.

Britain and Ukraine have agreed a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (US$2.84 billion) to support Ukraine's defense capabilities, according to Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

Zelensky and Starmer, together with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, held a video call with Marchenko Saturday evening.

Zelensky hailed "a meaningful and warm meeting" with Starmer and thanked him for the support Britain has shown to Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Confirming the loan agreement, Zelensky wrote on social media X: "This loan will enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities... The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine."

Zelensky's visit came ahead of a defense summit Britain is hosting, with European leaders gathering in London on Sunday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine. Starmer has said he believes such a deal will have to involve the United States.

Zelensky said on social media X shortly before his plane touched down in London earlier Saturday that Ukraine is "ready to sign the minerals agreement" with the United States, but "a ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine."

Zelensky's visit to Britain followed his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday evening in the White House, where a routine presence in front of a press pool erupted into an unexpected shouting match.

The fiery exchange between the two sides started with an interjection by US Vice President JD Vance, who demanded that Zelensky be thankful for Trump's efforts to get his country out of its three-year conflict with Russia.

After the public clash, Zelensky was eventually asked to leave the White House early, leaving the planned minerals deal between the two sides unsigned.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
