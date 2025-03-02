Britain, France and Ukraine to work on peace plan to present to US: Starmer

Britain, France and Ukraine will work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday.

Europe was in a "moment of real fragility," Starmer told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

His remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's public clash with US President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this week. Zelensky was eventually asked to leave the White House early, leaving the planned minerals deal between the two sides unsigned.

"We have to find a way that we can all work together. Because, in the end, we've had three years of bloody conflict. Now we need to get to that lasting peace," Starmer said.

Britain is hosting a defense summit on Sunday, with European leaders gathering in London to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.

Starmer named three essential points to achieve "lasting peace" — a strong Ukraine, a European element with security guarantees, and a US backstop, with the last one being the subject of "intense" discussion.

"That's why I've been forward-leaning on this about what we would do — and a US backstop," he said. "That's the package: all three parts need to be in place, and that's what I'm working hard to bring together."