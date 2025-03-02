Private US company aces lunar landing on first mission

A US company successfully landed its spacecraft on the Moon on Sunday, marking only the second private mission to achieve the milestone — and the first to do so upright.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 touched down at 3:34 am US Eastern Time (0834 GMT) near Mons Latreille, a volcanic formation in Mare Crisium on the Moon's northeastern near side.

The mission control team in Austin, Texas, erupted in cheers as CEO Jason Kim confirmed that the spacecraft was "stable and upright."

That stood in stark contrast to the first private lunar landing last February, which toppled over upon arrival, dulling the achievement of being the first US Moon touchdown since the crewed Apollo 17 mission of 1972.

"We're on the Moon!" exclaimed Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

Blue Ghost's program manager, Ray Allensworth, highlighted the precision of the landing, noting it touched down within 100 meters of its target.

"We did do two hazard avoidance maneuvers on the way down — that tells us that our software did work exactly as it needed to," she told reporters.

The first image from the lander revealed rugged, pockmarked terrain that Blue Ghost had to autonomously navigate during its final descent, slowing from thousands of miles per hour to just two mph.

Meanwhile, 95-year-old Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin joined the celebration from home, posting his congratulations on X along with a video of himself in pajamas, beaming and flashing a thumbs-up at the webcast.