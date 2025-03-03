News / World

Sex crime jail sentence for 'Your Name' anime producer

A producer of the hit Japanese anime film "Your Name" has been handed a four-year prison sentence on charges of obscene acts toward minors, a court official and media said.
Koichiro Ito was convicted for "violating laws on child prostitution and pornography" as well as non-consensual sex and filming indecent images, a Wakayama District Court spokesman told AFP on Monday.

The sentence was handed to Ito, one of the producers of the critically acclaimed 2016 film, on Friday.

Regional broadcasters said Ito was accused of paying a 15-year-old girl 20,000 yen ($130) for sex in 2023, and demanding that another teenager take and send him explicit photos of herself.

Prosecutors had sought six years in prison for Ito, who pleaded guilty in the first hearing, broadcaster KTV said.

"Your Name" directed by Makoto Shinkai was a huge commercial success in Japan, and won Best Animation at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards.

Ito was also a producer for Shinkai's 2022 animation "Suzume".

"I'm greatly shocked to see the news about an arrest of someone related to our work," Shinkai posted on X last month.

"First of all I express my deepest sympathy toward the victims. I also feel very sorry for causing worries to people who love and support our work," he added.

"I don't think the value of our output is undermined by this incident, but it is natural to receive looks of disbelief. That is very regrettable and deplorable."

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhang Long
