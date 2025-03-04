﻿
News / World

Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada to take effect 'tomorrow'

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2025-03-04       0
US President Donald Trump said Monday that 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada will take effect on Tuesday, March 4.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2025-03-04       0

US President Donald Trump said Monday that 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada will take effect on Tuesday, March 4.

"Very importantly, tomorrow, tariffs, 25 percent on Canada and 25 percent on Mexico, and that'll start," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"What they have to do is build their car plants, frankly, and other things in the United States, in which case they have no tariffs," Trump said.

Trump also reiterated that the reciprocal tariffs will start on April 2.

On February 1, Trump signed an executive order to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Mexico and Canada, with a 10 percent tariff increase specifically for Canadian energy products.

On February 3, Trump announced that the additional tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada would be deferred for one month, allowing more time for negotiations. According to this decision, the relevant tariff measures are set to take effect on March 4.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     