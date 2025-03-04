News / World

2 killed after car rams into crowd in Germany's Mannheim

A car plowed into a crowd in downtown Mannheim, a city in southwestern Germany, on Monday, killing two people and injuring 10 others, including five who sustained severe injuries.
Reuters

Police work at the site after a car drove into a crowd, in Mannheim, Germany, on March 3, 2025.

A car plowed into a crowd in downtown Mannheim, a city in southwestern Germany, on Monday, killing two people and injuring 10 others, including five who sustained severe injuries, local police reported.

The incident occurred at 12:15pm (11:15am GMT) when a black SUV crashed into the crowd. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested following an immediate search operation, police said in a statement.

All the injured are receiving treatment at multiple hospitals, though the severity of their conditions remains undetermined. Mannheim University Hospital confirmed that three victims, including two adults and a child, are being treated as high-priority cases.

Authorities have described the crash as a targeted attack, stating that the suspect, a German national, deliberately aimed at his victims.

Reports indicate that he suffers from a psychological disorder and is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have set up hotlines for witnesses to provide relevant information but stated that there is no indication of a second suspect. Meanwhile, they warned on the platform X about the spread of unverified claims and urged the public to rely only on official updates.

Mannheim, located in the southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, has a population of over 300,000.

Source: Xinhua
