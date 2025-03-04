News / World

Canada's Ontario threatens to cut off electricity, critical mineral supply over U.S. tariffs

Canada's Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that his province is ready to cut off electricity and critical mineral supply to the United States in response to the expected tariffs.
Reuters

A commercial truck drives toward the Ambassador Bridge to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, from Detroit, Michigan, US, on March 3, 2025.

Canada's Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that his province is ready to cut off electricity and critical mineral supply to the United States in response to the expected tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Ford, also the chair of the Council of the Federation of Canada's premiers, said Ontario is a major electricity exporter to US states of New York, Michigan and Minnesota.

"If they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do anything, including cutting off their energy, with a smile on my face," he said.

Ford also threatened to halt exports of Ontario nickel during an interview with NBC News on Monday afternoon.

"We will respond strongly and we don't want to," Ford said. "On the critical minerals I will stop shipments going into the US for nickel. I will shut down manufacturing because 50 percent of the nickel you use is coming from Ontario."

Previously, Ford said that he supports "dollar for dollar" tariffs on US goods should the levies imposed by the Trump administration be put in place and will stand behind the federal government in its response.

Trump said Monday that a 25-percent tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada will take effect on Tuesday.

On February 1, Trump signed an executive order to impose the 25-percent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, with a 10-percent tariff increase specifically for Canadian energy products.

On February 3, Trump said the announced tariffs would be deferred for one month, allowing more time for negotiations. According to this decision, the tariff measures are set to take effect on March 4.

Source: Xinhua
