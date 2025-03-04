﻿
News / World

Trump says won't 'put up with' perceived Zelensky hesitancy about peace

Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-04       0
The United States "will not put up with" what President Trump perceived as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hesitancy about reaching a US-brokered peace deal with Russia.
Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2025-03-04       0

US President Donald Trump said Monday the United States "will not put up with" what he perceived as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hesitancy about reaching a US-brokered peace deal with Russia.

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy," Trump, using an alternative spelling of the Ukrainian leader's last name, wrote in a Truth Social post in which he included a link to a report by The Associated Press quoting Zelensky as saying late Sunday that the end of Ukraine's conflict with Russia "is still very, very far away."

"America will not put up with it for much longer!" Trump said. "It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing."

Trump's renewed criticism of Zelensky came after a fiery confrontation between the two at a meeting Friday in the Oval Office that led Trump to a determination that Zelensky was "not ready for peace if America is involved."

Zelensky was "kicked out" of the White House after the unexpected and unprecedented brawl without signing the US-Ukraine minerals deal, which should have been what he traveled to the United States for.

"We are working together with America and our European partners and very much hope (for) US support on the path to peace. Peace is needed as soon as possible," Zelensky said in a post on social media platform X on Monday.

Trump in his Monday post also chided Europe, whose leaders warmly welcomed Zelensky in London on Sunday to convene a meeting pledging continued European support for Ukraine — not without the backing of Washington, though.

"Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US — Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia," Trump said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     