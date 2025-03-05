﻿
Canada announces detailed counter tariff package against US

Xinhua
  08:42 UTC+8, 2025-03-05       0
Canada announced a detailed tariff package after PM Justin Trudeau vowed that Canada will not back down from a fight against the trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump.
A commercial truck drives towards the Ambassador Bridge to Detroit, Michigan, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on March 4, 2025.

The Canadian federal government on Tuesday announced a detailed tariff package after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed that Canada will not back down from a fight against the trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump.

According to a news release issued by the Finance Ministry, the first phase of Canada's response includes tariffs on C$30 billion (US$21 billion) in goods imported from the United States, effective as of 12:01am, March 4. The list includes products such as orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, appliances, apparel, footwear, motorcycles, cosmetics, and certain pulp and paper products.

The additional countermeasures on C$125 billion in imports from the United States would be from a list of goods open for a 21-day comment period which includes products such as electric vehicles, fruits and vegetables, beef, pork, dairy, electronics, steel, aluminum, trucks, and buses, the release said.

The government is also taking steps to mitigate the impact of these countermeasures on Canadian workers and businesses by establishing a remission process to consider requests for exceptional relief from the tariffs, the release said.

All options remain on the table as the government considers additional measures, including non-tariff options, the release said.

Trudeau said during his speech to the nation earlier in the day that Canada will also be challenging the US illegal actions by filing dispute resolution claims at the World Trade Organization and through the Canada-US- Mexico Agreement, or the free trade mechanism in North America that was renegotiated by Trump in his last term.

The counter tariffs will remain in place until the US tariffs are withdrawn and not a moment sooner, said Trudeau.

Source: Xinhua
