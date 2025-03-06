7 injured after fighter jet bombs S. Korea's civilian area by accident

Seven people were injured Thursday after a fighter jet dropped bombs on South Korea's civilian area by accident during live-fire drills, the South Korean air force said.

The KF-16 fighter jet abnormally dropped eight MK-82 bombs outside a live-fire range in the inter-Korean border town of Pocheon, some 40 km north of the capital Seoul, at about 10am local time.

The incident destroyed seven civilian houses, leaving four people seriously wounded and three others slightly injured, according to multiple media outlets.

Earlier in the day, South Korea and the United States held a combined live-fire exercise in Pocheon, mobilizing more than 160 pieces of military hardware, such as tanks, self-propelled howitzers, helicopters and fighter jets.