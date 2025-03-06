﻿
News / World

7 injured after fighter jet bombs S. Korea's civilian area by accident

Xinhua
  12:27 UTC+8, 2025-03-06       0
Seven people were injured Thursday after a fighter jet dropped bombs on South Korea's civilian area by accident during live-fire drills, the South Korean air force said.
Xinhua
  12:27 UTC+8, 2025-03-06       0
7 injured after fighter jet bombs S. Korea's civilian area by accident
AFP

A South Korean soldier gestures near a bomb accident site outside a military live-fire training range in Pocheon on March 6, 2025.

Seven people were injured Thursday after a fighter jet dropped bombs on South Korea's civilian area by accident during live-fire drills, the South Korean air force said.

The KF-16 fighter jet abnormally dropped eight MK-82 bombs outside a live-fire range in the inter-Korean border town of Pocheon, some 40 km north of the capital Seoul, at about 10am local time.

The incident destroyed seven civilian houses, leaving four people seriously wounded and three others slightly injured, according to multiple media outlets.

Earlier in the day, South Korea and the United States held a combined live-fire exercise in Pocheon, mobilizing more than 160 pieces of military hardware, such as tanks, self-propelled howitzers, helicopters and fighter jets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     