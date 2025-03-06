Mexico not to yield to US tariffs, says president

Mexico will not yield to tariff pressures from the United States and, if necessary, will seek closer trade ties with Canada and other countries, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday.

Addressing her daily morning press conference, Sheinbaum said: "There will be no submission. Mexico is a great country. Mexicans are brave, resilient and strong, and our economy is solid. If this situation continues, we will seek cooperation with Canada and other countries."

Her comments came in response to the Trump administration's recent decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on Mexican goods.

Sheinbaum said that she will discuss the issue with US President Donald Trump during a phone call scheduled for Thursday and that if no agreement is reached, Mexico has both tariff and non-tariff measures available to respond.

She planned to announce Mexico's response at a public assembly set for Sunday in the capital's main square.

"Facing these tariffs, we must take decisive action," Sheinbaum said, calling on all Mexicans to attend Sunday's gathering rather than simply criticizing from afar.

It's everyone's responsibility to defend Mexico's dignity and sovereignty, she said.

"President Trump's goal seems to be moving factories from Mexico to the United States," she said. "While tariffs will indeed affect our economy if they persist, they will also significantly impact the United States."