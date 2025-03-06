News / World

Mexico not to yield to US tariffs, says president

Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-06       0
Mexico will not yield to tariff pressures from the United States and, if necessary, will seek closer trade ties with Canada and other countries, President Claudia Sheinbaum said.
Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2025-03-06       0
Mexico not to yield to US tariffs, says president
Reuters

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum holds a press conference to announce response to US tariffs, at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 4, 2025

Mexico will not yield to tariff pressures from the United States and, if necessary, will seek closer trade ties with Canada and other countries, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday.

Addressing her daily morning press conference, Sheinbaum said: "There will be no submission. Mexico is a great country. Mexicans are brave, resilient and strong, and our economy is solid. If this situation continues, we will seek cooperation with Canada and other countries."

Her comments came in response to the Trump administration's recent decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on Mexican goods.

Sheinbaum said that she will discuss the issue with US President Donald Trump during a phone call scheduled for Thursday and that if no agreement is reached, Mexico has both tariff and non-tariff measures available to respond.

She planned to announce Mexico's response at a public assembly set for Sunday in the capital's main square.

"Facing these tariffs, we must take decisive action," Sheinbaum said, calling on all Mexicans to attend Sunday's gathering rather than simply criticizing from afar.

It's everyone's responsibility to defend Mexico's dignity and sovereignty, she said.

"President Trump's goal seems to be moving factories from Mexico to the United States," she said. "While tariffs will indeed affect our economy if they persist, they will also significantly impact the United States."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     