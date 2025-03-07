﻿
News / World

Unexploded WWII bomb disrupts train traffic at Paris Gare du Nord

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2025-03-07       0
Train traffic involving Paris Gare du Nord has been disrupted by an unexploded World War II (WWII) bomb found near the tracks in Saint-Denis, a Paris suburb.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2025-03-07       0
Unexploded WWII bomb disrupts train traffic at Paris Gare du Nord
Reuters

Passengers wait inside the departure hall as traffic has been disrupted at the Gare du Nord train station following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War Two 2.5 km (1.55 miles) from the train station, in the middle of the train tracks, France, March 7, 2025.

Train traffic involving Paris Gare du Nord has been disrupted by an unexploded World War II (WWII) bomb found near the tracks in Saint-Denis, a Paris suburb, French media reported on Friday.

During a railway digging operation, an unexploded bomb shell from WWII was discovered at 4am local time in Saint-Denis, BFMTV reported, citing a police source.

A demining operation is ongoing, and all traffic that involves Paris Gare du Nord, a major train hub, has been disrupted.

According to SNCF Connect, all cross-Channel Eurostar trains to and from Paris are canceled this Friday, and all domestic high-speed TGV are suspended.

Only Paris suburbs trains are running, but with heavy delays, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     