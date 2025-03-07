Unexploded WWII bomb disrupts train traffic at Paris Gare du Nord
Train traffic involving Paris Gare du Nord has been disrupted by an unexploded World War II (WWII) bomb found near the tracks in Saint-Denis, a Paris suburb, French media reported on Friday.
During a railway digging operation, an unexploded bomb shell from WWII was discovered at 4am local time in Saint-Denis, BFMTV reported, citing a police source.
A demining operation is ongoing, and all traffic that involves Paris Gare du Nord, a major train hub, has been disrupted.
According to SNCF Connect, all cross-Channel Eurostar trains to and from Paris are canceled this Friday, and all domestic high-speed TGV are suspended.
Only Paris suburbs trains are running, but with heavy delays, it said.