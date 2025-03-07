Tens of thousands of residents without power as cyclone Alfred approaches Australia's eastern coast

Tens of thousands of residents in Australia's states of Queensland and New South Wales are suffering from power outages as tropical cyclone Alfred approaches the eastern coast of the country and brings intense wind and heavy rainfalls.

According to local power suppliers' latest data, over 90,000 customers have been affected by power outages since Thursday night in the southeast Queensland and northern NSW regions, with the Gold Coast among the hardest-hit areas, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday.

ABC quoted Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as saying on Friday that emergency generators would be provided from the national stockpile once conditions were safe, but he stressed that this will not be enough to solve the issue of potentially tens of thousands of homes without power.

Australia's Energy Minister Penny Sharpe warned that the power outages in northern NSW would last for days.

Electricity distributor Essential Energy said it is currently unsafe to access and repair damaged power infrastructure due to severe weather.

The latest prediction by the Bureau of Meteorology says that cyclone Alfred, with intensity at Category 2, is moving slowly toward the southeast Queensland coast, bringing rainfall, wind, and ocean impacts likely to persist on Friday and over the weekend.

The cyclone sustained winds near the center of 100 km per hour with wind gusts to 140 km per hour, said the BoM. As of Friday afternoon, the cyclone was estimated to be 125 km east-southeast of Brisbane and 90 km east-northeast of the Gold Coast.

The BoM warns that heavy rainfall bands are continuing to extend over southeast Queensland and northeast NSW, which may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding to develop from Friday afternoon.

NSW police said in a statement on Friday afternoon that a man was washed into floodwaters in northern NSW on Friday afternoon, and a preliminary search is ongoing. No more missing or casualties have been reported by now.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said at a press conference on Friday that the NSW State Emergency Service has issued 18 flood evacuation orders across NSW's Northern River regions, affecting 19,000 people. They were asked to evacuate and stay with family, friends, or in alternative accommodation in areas not affected by flooding, or seek help from evacuation centers set up across the region.

Albanese confirmed on Friday that 120 Australian Defence Force personnel have been sent to the NSW Northern Rivers to support the NSW SES with road clearance, sandbagging, clearing access to critical infrastructure, damage assessments, and essential services, ABC reported.

The Gold Coast council in Queensland issued a cyclone Watch and Act Alert on Friday morning, telling people to stay inside for their safety as conditions intensify.

Over 300 schools in NSW and more than 1,000 schools in Queensland have been closed ahead of the cyclone's arrival. Public transport has been suspended in the affected regions. Many supermarkets in northern NSW and eastern Queensland have closed.

According to the BoM, gales with damaging wind gusts to 120 km per hour are occurring near the coast between Cape Moreton and Yamba and destructive wind gusts of up to 155 km per hour may develop at Moreton Bay Islands and exposed coastal location on the northern Gold Coast from Friday night as Alfred's destructive core approaches the coast.

Although Alfred is likely to weaken below tropical cyclone strength later on Saturday once it crosses the coast, damaging wind gusts may continue during Saturday and the intense rainfall is expected to continue during the weekend, it added.