﻿
News / World

Israel carries out over 20 airstrikes targeting Hezbollah "military sites" in S. Lebanon

Xinhua
  09:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-08       0
Israeli warplanes on Friday evening carried out more than 20 airstrikes targeting several areas in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media and security sources.
Xinhua
  09:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-08       0

Israeli warplanes on Friday evening carried out more than 20 airstrikes targeting several areas in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media and security sources.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the aerial assault started at 9:15 pm (1915 GMT), targeting valleys and the outskirts of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, without specifying the casualties.

A Lebanese security source told Xinhua that, the airstrikes were conducted "within approximately 30 minutes, hitting forested areas and valleys located within the districts of Tyre, Nabatiyeh, Sidon, and Jezzine, deep in southern Lebanon."

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon.

It noted that weapons and rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah were identified in the sites, which "posed a threat to Israel and constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish and rebuild itself," it added.

Since Nov. 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and France has been in effect, ending more than a year of clashes between Hezbollah and Israel, which were triggered by the war in Gaza.

However, the Israeli army continues to carry out strikes in Lebanon, citing the need to eliminate "Hezbollah threats."

Despite the agreement requiring Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanese territory, Israel has maintained its presence in five key border points beyond the Feb. 18 deadline.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     