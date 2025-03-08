Israel carries out over 20 airstrikes targeting Hezbollah "military sites" in S. Lebanon

Israeli warplanes on Friday evening carried out more than 20 airstrikes targeting several areas in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media and security sources.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the aerial assault started at 9:15 pm (1915 GMT), targeting valleys and the outskirts of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, without specifying the casualties.

A Lebanese security source told Xinhua that, the airstrikes were conducted "within approximately 30 minutes, hitting forested areas and valleys located within the districts of Tyre, Nabatiyeh, Sidon, and Jezzine, deep in southern Lebanon."

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon.

It noted that weapons and rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah were identified in the sites, which "posed a threat to Israel and constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish and rebuild itself," it added.

Since Nov. 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and France has been in effect, ending more than a year of clashes between Hezbollah and Israel, which were triggered by the war in Gaza.

However, the Israeli army continues to carry out strikes in Lebanon, citing the need to eliminate "Hezbollah threats."

Despite the agreement requiring Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanese territory, Israel has maintained its presence in five key border points beyond the Feb. 18 deadline.