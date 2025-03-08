At least 11 injured in shooting at Toronto pub
At least 11 people were injured Friday night in a shooting at a pub near Scarborough Town Center in Toronto, local media reported.
Emergency crews acted upon reports of the incident. Toronto paramedics said it was a "dynamic situation" with the injuries ranging from minor to critical.
Police said the suspect is at large, releasing no description.
