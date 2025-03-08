S. Korean president Yoon to be released as prosecution decides not to appeal
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will be released as the prosecution decided not to appeal against a Seoul court's release approval, multiple media outlets said Saturday.
16:54 UTC+8, 2025-03-08 0
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
