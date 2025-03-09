﻿
Trump denies Rubio-Musk clash over federal workforce cuts: reports

US President Trump denied reports of an explosive clash between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk over sweeping federal workforce cuts during a recent Cabinet meeting.
US President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting with Elon Musk in attendance as he sits next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, DC, US, on February 26, 2025.

US President Donald Trump denied reports of an explosive clash between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk over sweeping federal workforce cuts during a recent Cabinet meeting, The New York Times reported on Friday.

During the Thursday Cabinet meeting, a tense discussion began when Trump's cost-cutting chief Musk criticized Rubio for not implementing significant staff reductions at the State Department, with Musk accusing Rubio of firing "nobody," said the report.

Rubio, in response, highlighted that more than 1,500 State Department officials have recently took early retirement in buyouts, asking whether Musk wanted him to rehire those employees, so he could make a show of firing them again, it said.

However, Trump dispelled reports of clash between Rubio and Musk when pressed by a reporter Friday in the Oval Office, CNN reported.

"No clash, I was there," Trump said, "Elon gets along great with Marco, and they're both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash."

Trump vowed on Thursday to use a "scalpel" rather than a "hatchet" in federal workforce cuts, a statement made amid growing dissatisfaction and criticism of the aggressive layoffs in recent weeks.

"The move — to both publicly support Mr. Musk and also reel in some of his indiscriminate approach — reflects a growing unease among Republicans with the chain saw that Mr. Musk has taken to the federal government and the disdain he conveys not just for the bureaucracy but the work force itself," said a report by The New York Times.

"Some Cabinet members have voiced concerns to the White House about the chaotic nature of Mr. Musk's 'ready, fire, aim' method of cuts, according to multiple people briefed on the matter," the report said.

Since the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk, began its work at the end of January, more than 30,000 US federal employees have been laid off across the country, according to media reports. The White House previously stated that approximately 75,000 federal employees have accepted a "buyout" plan, which offers them eight months of salary for "deferred resignation."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Elon Musk
