News / World

US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House overnight, agency says

Reuters
  21:13 UTC+8, 2025-03-09       0
The US Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House early on Sunday after a confrontation, and the man is now in an area hospital, it said in a statement.
Reuters
  21:13 UTC+8, 2025-03-09       0
US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House overnight, agency says
Reuters

Members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division (USSS UD) stand guard outside the White House in Washington, US, July 13, 2024.

The US Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House early on Sunday after a confrontation, and the man is now in an area hospital, it said in a statement.

President Donald Trump was not in the residence at the time, as he is spending the weekend at his Florida residence.

Secret Service officials received a tip on Saturday from local authorities that a suicidal person may be traveling to Washington from Indiana and the person's car was found a block from the White House, it said in a statement.

The man brandished a firearm as officers approached him and shots were fired shortly after midnight local time.

He was taken to an area hospital and his condition was not known.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     