News / World

Seoul police prepare to 'prevent conflict' at Yoon impeachment verdict

AFP
  19:55 UTC+8, 2025-03-10       0
S. Korean police are prepared to mobilise "all available equipment" to prevent unrest when a court announces whether it upholds the impeachment of the country's suspended president
AFP
  19:55 UTC+8, 2025-03-10       0
Seoul police prepare to 'prevent conflict' at Yoon impeachment verdict
Reuters

Members of the police stand guard as supporters of South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol stand outside the Seoul detention center after the court decided to release him, in Uiwang, South Korea, March 7, 2025.

South Korean police are prepared to mobilise "all available equipment" to prevent unrest when a court announces whether it upholds the impeachment of the country's suspended president, Seoul's police chief said Monday.

The Constitutional Court is expected to announce its decision on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol this month over his declaration of martial law, with both supporters and opponents of the disgraced leader set to gather in Seoul's streets.

Yoon's short-lived suspension of civilian rule plunged democratic South Korea into political turmoil and he was detained in a dawn raid in January on insurrection grounds, although released over the weekend on procedural grounds.

His supporters have already stormed a Seoul court once, smashing the doors and windows of a district court in Seoul after a judge there extended Yoon's detention, and authorities have warned of violence around the impending verdict.

"Clashes in and around the Constitutional Court must be prevented," said Park Hyun-soo, acting chief of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

"We plan to mobilise all available equipment, including barricades, and designate the area within 100 meters of the Constitutional Court as a protest-free zone, effectively creating a 'vacuum' in that space," Park told reporters at a news conference.

"We must protect the Constitutional Court justices while also preventing conflicts between opposing groups on the impeachment issue."

Park said police were undergoing additional training involving the use of pepper spray and police batons, adding that the agency was also considering deploying police special forces to "respond to bomb threats".

Schools nearby are reportedly considering closing down on the day of the verdict, with nearby construction sites and petrol stations set to be closed, due to concerns "that protest and demonstration materials could be stored" at those sites, said Park.

In addition to the impeachment verdict, Yoon also faces a criminal trial on charges of insurrection for declaring martial law in December, making him the first sitting South Korean president to stand trial in a criminal case.

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung told reporters on Monday that the prosecution would continue pursuing the case despite Yoon's unexpected release from detention.

"We will ensure strong efforts to sustain the prosecution's case," said Shim.

hs/ceb/mtp

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     