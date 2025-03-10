Air India Mumbai-New York flight returns after bomb threat

A New York-bound Air India flight from Mumbai returned four hours after take-off following a mid-air bomb threat on Monday morning, multiple local media reports said.

The Boeing 777 aircraft with 322 people, including 19 crew members, on board was flying over Azerbaijan when it changed course and returned to Mumbai.

Following its landing, bomb-detection procedures were carried out and the flight was subject to mandatory checks by the security agencies.

"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI 119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, March 10, 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 1025 Hrs (local time)," Air India in a statement to media said.

Reports said a bomb threat note was discovered inside one of the plane's lavatories, prompting immediate action from the flight crew. Following it, the pilots swiftly coordinated with air traffic control and authorities to ensure a safe landing back in Mumbai.

"The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies, and Air India is extending its full cooperation to the authorities. The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 0500 Hrs (local time) of March 11, 2025, and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then," an Air India spokesperson was quoted in local media as having said.

"Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our passengers by this disruption. As always, Air India accords the highest priority to the safety of passengers and crew."

However, the threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found.