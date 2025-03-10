News / World

Israel cuts off electricity supply to Gaza, demanding hostage release

Israel announced Sunday that it was halting the electricity supply to the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages.
Israel announced Sunday that it was halting the electricity supply to the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages.

"I have just signed an order to immediately stop the supply of electricity to Gaza," Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said in a video statement.

Cohen stated the measure aims to pressure Hamas to release the hostages still held in Gaza. According to Israeli figures, 59 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, around 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

"We will employ all available means to ensure the return of all hostages and guarantee that Hamas will not be in Gaza the day after (the war)," Cohen added.

In a letter released publicly, Cohen instructed the state-owned Israel Electric Corporation to "cease the sale of electricity to Gaza." A spokesperson for Cohen said the order will become effective "immediately."

Israel has blocked aid shipments, including food, into Gaza since March 2, after the first 42-day phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire expired.

To see through the implementation of the three-phase ceasefire, Hamas officials have been in talks with Egyptian and US officials, while an Israeli delegation is expected to depart for Doha on Monday to continue negotiations.

In the first days of its onslaught in Gaza since October 2023, Israel had cut off electricity, food, medicine, and fuel supplies to Gaza, creating famine and a "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to the United Nations.

