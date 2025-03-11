News / World

Saudi crown prince meets Zelensky

Xinhua
  08:42 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, late Monday evening.
Xinhua
  08:42 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0
Saudi crown prince meets Zelensky
Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, during his visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 10, 2025.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, late Monday evening, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The SPA said on social media platform X that the Saudi crown prince received the Ukrainian president at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, where an official reception ceremony was held. The two leaders also held formal talks.

Zelensky arrived in the Saudi coastal city earlier on Monday, ahead of US-Ukraine talks.

"On Monday, I am scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman). After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners," the Kiev-based Ukrainian News Agency quoted Zelensky as saying on Friday.

Also on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jeddah and met with the Saudi crown prince.

According to a previous statement by the US State Department, Rubio will stay in Jeddah from Monday to Wednesday and meet with a Ukrainian delegation "to advance the President (Trump)'s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war."

The upcoming Ukraine-US meeting, reportedly on Tuesday, follows a rare shouting match at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Zelensky in late February, which led to the cancellation of a bilateral minerals agreement and the subsequent suspension of US military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     