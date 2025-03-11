News / World

1 missing after oil tanker-cargo ship collision in North Sea

One crew member is still unaccounted for and the search has been called off after an oil tanker and a cargo vessel collided in the North Sea.
Reuters

The tanker Stena Immaculate, which was involved in collision on March 10, 2025, off the northeastern coast of England, is seen in Rotterdam port, Netherlands, on February 21, 2021, in this picture obtained by Reuters on March 10, 2025.

One crew member is still unaccounted for and the search has been called off after an oil tanker and a cargo vessel collided in the North Sea, British media reported on Monday.

A total of 36 people had been rescued, with one person being taken to hospital, Coastguard Divisional Commander Matthew Atkinson said.

The collision near the coastal city of Hull involved the US-registered oil tanker Stena Immaculate and the Portuguese-flagged container the Solong.

Efforts to assess any environmental damage are still ongoing after some jet fuel was confirmed to have leaked into the sea.

A number of people have reportedly abandoned the ships following the collision, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution said in an earlier statement, adding that there are reports of fires on both vessels.

The Stena Immaculate, which had traveled from the Greek port of Agioi Theodoroi, was anchored outside Hull. And the Solong had been sailing from the Scottish port of Grangemouth to Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

