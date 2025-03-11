58 Ukrainian drones shot down in Moscow Region

Russian air defense forces shot down 58 Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region early Tuesday amid a large-scale drone attack by Ukraine, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Tuesday the Federal Air Transport Agency announced that temporary flight restrictions are imposed at Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports for the sake of flight safety.

"To ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions were imposed on the operation of Zhukovsky airport at 4:24am Moscow time (1:24am GMT). Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at 4:40am Moscow time (1:40am GMT) were also imposed at Moscow's Domodedovo airport," the agency said.