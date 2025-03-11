Former Philippine President Duterte in police custody

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was taken into police custody after he returned to Manila from abroad on Tuesday, local media said.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, Interpol in Manila received the official copy of the warrant of arrest from the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday morning.

The Philippines officially withdrew from the ICC in 2019.

During his presidency, Duterte carried out the "war on drugs," which drew wide attention both domestically and internationally.