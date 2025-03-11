Philippine VP Sara Duterte denied entry to see her father

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte arrived at the Villamor Air Base in the Philippine capital on Tuesday night but failed to see her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been aboard a jet bound for the Netherlands.

The vice president spoke to reporters at the air base while the plane was waiting to take off more than one hour after the ex-president boarded the chartered plane.

Sara Duterte earlier said in a statement that her detained father was "forcibly taken to The Hague," hours after the former Philippine leader was detained at Manila airport after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest related to his "war on drugs" campaign.

Sara's younger sister, Veronica, also said in a social media post that "They took my dad from us, put him on a plane, and wouldn't say where to."